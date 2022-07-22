Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise sends the Sorcerer Supreme on a fantasy style quest

Fan favorite artist Tradd Moore will take on a new role as writer as well as artist of a new four-issue Doctor Strange limited series titled Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise launching in November.

Fall Sunrise follows Doctor Strange as he's transported to an alternate world full of danger, where he's forced to rely on all his skills as both a sorcerer and a superhero to survive. The title was announced during Marvel's retailer panel at Comic-Con Intertnational: San Diego.

"Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait!" reads the solicitation text for Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1.

Along with both writing and drawing the series, Moore will also provide covers. Though he's never written a Marvel story before (or any published comic), Moore is no stranger to the Marvel Universe as an artist, most notably for his work on Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes' original ongoing title and the recent Silver Surfer: Black (opens in new tab) limited series.

In the current mainstream Marvel Universe, Doctor Strange is actually dead right now, with the role of Sorcerer Supreme taken over by his ex-wife Clea, who is simultaneously the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, home of her uncle and Strange's longtime rival Dormammu.

Though she's so far been unsuccessful, Clea has also been on a quest to resurrect Stephen Strange - most recently inquiring about whether the so-called 'Resurrection Protocols' of the mutant island of Krakoa could be used to bring him back - though, as with all non-mutants, that's not possible.

Will Fall Sunrise somehow connect to this story, or will it be its own totally separate narrative, outside the mainstream Marvel Universe? Time will tell.

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 is due out in November.

