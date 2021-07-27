The Dell sales show that the perfect back to school laptop doesn't have to break the bank

Finding the perfect back to school laptop doesn't have to be so costly; thankfully, the final days of Dell's 'Black Friday in July' sale has some high-quality laptops that are sure to make school work less of a struggle.

Let's get one thing straight: these aren't going to be the best gaming laptops that you can buy. Instead, these machines are very much focused on work and web browsing first and foremost. If you are interested in finding a portable powerhouse for less, then you shouldn't settle for anything less than some stellar cheap gaming laptop deals under $1,000.

With that out of the way, let's get into the Dell back to school laptop deals. A great option for those on a budget would be the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for its good screen and solid build quality. Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron 15 Touch has a bit more grunt under the hood for creative work.

No matter whether your preference is Ryzen or Intel (including the options of capacitive touch), you can be sure to find some exceptional laptops below that will not only run well, but look just as great, too.

Dell back to school laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | $479 $329.99 at Dell

Save $149. If all you're looking for is something sturdy to use the likes of Microsoft Office and Google Suite on, this Full HD Ryzen 3 powered laptop will serve you well. The specs might not be the most face-melting around, but they're more than fast enough to keep up with your work flow. The screen's crisp resolution is bound to come in handy, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, Integrated AMD graphics, 4GB RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch | $729 $499 at Dell

Save $230. For students who work in more creative fields of study, such as art and design, this touchscreen-enabled laptop is rocking a super-fast 6-core (12 thread) Ryzen 5500U chipset and Radeon graphics for a vibrant display with quick performance. The onboard memory isn't a slouch either. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics (shared memory), 8GB RAM (3200Mhz), 256GB M.2 SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 | $809 $599.99 at Dell

Save $209. Switching gears from Ryzen processors, this 11th gen i5-powered small laptop has enough grunt for your everyday working tasks while also being light and compact enough for bags of most sizes. It's built with quiet operation in mind, not to mention being packed with ports and a long battery life, so you can be sure it'll be juiced up when you're ready to go. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics (shared memory), 8GB RAM (3200Mhz), 512GB M.2 SSD, 14-inch Full HD screen. View Deal

