The Dead Space remake has original developer on board as a consultant

The Dead Space remake had input from a developer on the original series who has stated that EA has been “amazingly respectful” of the original.

Dino Ignacio, who worked as a User Experience Director on the original trilogy, put out a tweet following the reveal of the Dead Space remake yesterday which discussed his involvement in the project: “Back in January, I was invited to help guide the developers remaking a game I worked on 13 years ago.”

The tweet continues: “It’s been such a privilege to consult and advise the EA Motive team on a franchise I hold near and dear to my heart. Congrats to the whole team!” Ignacio also replied to fans who responded to his tweet and gave an insight into the process delving into EA Motive’s attitude towards the remake adding: “It's been a joy to work with them. They have been amazingly respectful of the original.”

The now Principal Design Manager at Roblox also said that : “The team has been very respectful of the franchise tropes while finding ways to innovate and surprise.” I

Similar to Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, the Dead Space remake will be given a complete makeover for next-generation consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game is being developed by EA studio Motive, which previously released Star Wars Squadrons . EA has promised that the remake will also include some extras including: "an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more."

Although this announcement came as a surprise to many, there were inklings of something being done with the Dead Space series earlier this year. In June, EA was rumored to be announcing a new installment of an established IP this month, which caused many long-time fans to desperately hope that it was Dead Space EA was said to be working on. We now know however that instead of a new installment, the team was in fact working on a complete remake.