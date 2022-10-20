The Crown season 5 trailer sees Elizabeth Debicki's Diana go to war with the Royal Family

The first trailer for The Crown season 5 is here – and it promises fireworks, family feuds, and a monarchy struggling to maintain its traditions in an increasingly modern world. "How did it come to this?" Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II asks in the teaser. We're sure to find out come the new season's release.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see the Queen deal with the aftermath of the Windsor Castle fire in 1992, and the brewing scandal surrounding her son Prince Charles' (Dominic West) affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams), and the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

"The House of Windsor should be binding this nation together," a voiceover suggests. "And setting an example of idealized family life. It's a situation that cannot help but affect the stability of the country." Talk about pressure...

(Image credit: Netflix)

"People will never really understand how it's really been for me," Diana whispers in a later scene. "I never stood her chance." Her infamous Panorama interview – which was broadcast on November 20, 1995 – features, too, with Ten Percent's Prasanna Puwanarajah playing the BBC's Martin Bashir. "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she told the journalist at the time. Of course, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident two years later, which is another key moment viewers can expect to see explored in the fifth chapter. Season 4 spanned over a decade, so we can expect season 5 to do the same...

The footage also offers us good looks at Lesley Manville's Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce's Prince Philip. Other storylines we can gear ourselves up for in the new chapter include Tony Blair (played by Bertie Carvel) taking over from John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) as Prime Minister in 1997, the Queen's visit to South Africa, and Prince Philip's close friendship with aristocrat Penny Brabourne, née Knatchbull.

The Crown seasons 1-4 are available to stream now. While we wait for season 5, which arrives on November 9, check out our breakdown of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.