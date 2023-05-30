Fancy yourself as a bit of an insatiable horror head? Are scary movies just not hitting the spot these days? Well, you might be intrigued to know, then, that The Conjuring house is currently offering a ghost-hunting camping adventure to the bravest of terror seekers. Would you have what it takes to stay there?

The experience's website promises "authentic opportunities for guests to learn about and experience paranormal phenomena", as well the well-documented Perron family haunting, which inspired James Wan's aforementioned big screen hit. The Rhode Island property, named The Old Arnold Estate, became famous back in the 1970s when demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the 2013 movie and its subsequent follow-ups, investigated the case.

In the film, the Perrons were brought to life by Joey King, Kyla Deaver, Mackenzie Foy, Shanley Caswell, Hayley McFarland, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor.

While those who book don't actually sleep in the house, they can sign up for indoor tours, guided overnight investigations, and day-time roaming sessions. There are 8 tented accommodations available on site, of which their locations in the grounds are ranked on "fright factor". They include The Playhouse, the Extraterrestrial Portal, which focuses more on alien-related goings on, and Pet Cemetery, which centers on animal apparitions.

Following the success of The Conjuring, the franchise has gone on to spawn two sequels and multiple spin-offs, such as Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona, and made around $2.1 billion worldwide. With that, it's hardly surprising that the owners of The Old Arnold Estate want in on the action.

Back in April, it was announced that Warner Bros. was teaming up with Max, HBO's streaming platform, to create a TV series surrounding the Warrens' real-life careers. The Conjuring 4 is also believed to be in development.

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time.