The Coen brothers aren't re-teaming for Ethan's next movie

Ethan Coen is set to direct his next movie without his brother Joel, which will be the first time he's made a film solo.

The currently untitled project is reportedly a lesbian road trip movie with elements of comedy and action based on a script that Coen and his wife, Tricia Cooke, initially co-wrote in the mid-'00s.

Cooke will also produce while Coen is directing, and the script has evolved in the 15 years since it was first written, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Cooke is a film editor who has previously worked on Coen brothers' projects like Barton Fink and O Brother, Where Art Thou.

This isn't the first time the brothers have parted ways for a project – Joel Coen went solo in 2021 to direct The Tragedy of Macbeth for Apple TV Plus, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand (the former was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as the title character).

Before that, the pair had previously always co-directed projects. They've worked on 18 movies together since 1984, including titles like Fargo, The Big Lebowski , Raising Arizona, and Inside Llewyn Davis , and the duo's movies have been nominated for a total of 42 Academy Awards. The last movie they worked on together was The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which was released on Netflix in 2018.