The Boys season 3 is so "weird" that Chase Crawford is worried he might not work again

The Boys is known for its outlandish and wacky plot points, but the upcoming third season reportedly had star Chase Crawford questioning whether he'd work again.

"I can't give too much away," Crawford told EW (opens in new tab) at this year's SXSW Festival. However, he did tell the publication that "it's weird."

"I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this,'" Crawford's co-star Jensen Ackles, who's set to play Soldier Boy in season 3, said.

"I think I did send that," Crawford confirmed.

The Boys follows a group of vigilantes as they take on the Seven, corrupt superheroes monetized by the company Vought International who abuse their powers. Crawford plays Kevin Moskowitz, AKA The Deep, a member of the Seven who has the ability to communicate with aquatic life and breathe underwater. The series also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, and Erin Moriarty.

There's no stopping this universe, either, it seems. A spin-off set in the US' only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International) is currently in the works, and an animated anthology spin-off, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, arrived on Prime Video earlier this year.