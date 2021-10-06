The Boys season 3 adds three new cast members

The Boys season 3 added three new cast members as recurring characters: Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan are joining the Amazon Prime series.

The Boys follows a group of vigilantes as they take on corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers, the series' cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr. Season 3 wrapped filming last month, which is set to tell the story of Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles.

As for the newest additions to the cats, Deadline reports Turner – who previously starred in The Man in the High Castle, another Amazon show – will play Monique, the wife of Marvin T. Milk, AKA Mother's Milk, (Laz Alonso), a former medic who's responsible for planning the group's operations.

Meanwhile, Booth and Doolan will play siblings Tessa and Tommy, AKA the TNT Twins, a pair of Supes. Booth has previously appeared in shows like the sci-fi series Orphan Black, while Doolan recently starred in Netflix and ITV's police drama Marcella.

And if that wasn't enough from the world of The Boys for you, there's a spin-off on the way, too – it's set in the US' only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, although it hasn't been confirmed when it'll be making its way to the small screen.