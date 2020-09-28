The Boys added its most NSFW scene yet because the episode was lacking a "holy s**t" moment

The Boys season 2 has already seen its fair share of WTF moments: whales have been dissected and there’s been more than one awkward Supe sex scene where we’ve been eyeing the door hoping no one would walk in at that exact moment. But The Boys’ sixth episode topped the lot – and creator Eric Kripke has broken down how and why *that* Love Sausage scene was included.

First, some much, much needed context. The Boys – that is, Frenchie, Mother’s Milk, and Kimiko – snuck into a Vought facility to find out they were manufacturing Supes. There, they came across (phrasing?) Love Sausage, a man who we’ll just say was especially well-endowed. He even attacked Mother’s Milk with his Love Sausage and nearly strangled him to death. But it nearly wasn’t part of the script at all.

“Love Sausage came around reasonably late in the development of the script. We had a couple of the drafts written, but then we sometimes reach a point, as we did in this one, where we said, 'You know what? It's just not crazy enough,” Kripke revealed to EW. “We're missing that moment that makes people say holy shit.”

So, after it was locked in, how did The Boys creative team bring the Love Sausage to life? They used CGI alongside “an actual 10-foot animatronic dick puppet like a tentacle in an old '50s movie,” according to Kripke. Because of course. Then, once the meat and potatoes were in place, further details were bashed out.

“We're in these long meetings where these craftsmen and experts are asking me about the amount of veins. 'How many veins should it have?'” Kripke pondered.

Whatever the special effects time is getting paid over at The Boys, it’s not enough. It’s still seared into our memories forever – let alone the poor person who had to animate the thing.

To find out when the next episode is live, check out The Boys season 2 release schedule.