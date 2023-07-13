The Boys' Gen V spin-off gets release month

The Boys spin-off series Gen V finally has a release window.

The new series, which takes place at a Supes-only university, will hit Prime Video in September. Per the official logline, Gen V is "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test."

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series is based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The cast includes Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Terminal List), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and Alexander Calvert (Supernatural). Schwarzenegger previously described the series as, "Euphoria meets superheroes." Count us in.

Set concurrently with The Boys season 4, The Seven’s speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), new Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Vought Studios director Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne) are all set to appear in the spin-off.

While Gen V has a release window, The Boys season 4, unfortunately, does not. Creator Eric Kripke recently told fans that the season was delayed due to the writers' strike. Filming wrapped a few months ago, with fans getting a first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character.

Gen V is set to hit Amazon Prime Video in September 2023. For more, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video you should stream right now, or, check out our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.