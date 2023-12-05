The Boys creator wants to adapt another comic book series that was once called Star Wars meets Game of Thrones

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke may already have a hugely successful comic book adaptation under his wing, but that hasn’t stopped him looking for another. The creator of the Prime Video superhero hit has shared his desire to adapt Saga, a comic one described as "Star Wars meets Game of Thrones" in the official solicitations.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he was asked about his dream project. "Saga, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples," he told the publication. "I’m obsessed with it. So insane and so grounded at the same time. Brian and Fiona, call me!"

That’s not all either, the Supernatural creator then took to Twitter to nail in his point, writing: "Mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well!"

Saga is an epic space opera series that has been running since 2012 and follows a husband and wife, called Alana and Marko, who are from long-warring extra-terrestrial races. Trying to navigate a galactic war and keep their daughter safe, the epic fantasy series has long been adored by fans.

After seeing what he’s managed to do with The Boys, we’d love to see what Kripke would do with Saga, especially on an epic scale. We’re not the only ones either as Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie in The Boys, wrote on Twitter: "LOVE the idea of you adapting #Saga."

In the meantime, Kripke is busy with The Boys season 4, which has just got a new trailer. The series, which will pick up in the aftermath of the Gen V season 1 finale, sees democracy on the brink as Homelander and Billy Butcher return.

For what else to watch, here are our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies available now.