Hellraiser and The Night House director is remaking a cult sci-fi horror from the 1950s

Warner Bros. has lined up David Bruckner to direct its reimagining of the iconic sci-fi horror The Blob. According to The Wrap, the filmmaker, whose previous genre titles include The Ritual, The Night House, and Hellraiser, will also pen the script to the modern take on the cult monster movie.

While plot details remain firmly under wraps, the new outing will presumably take inspiration from Irvin Yeaworth's 1958 film, which marked Steve McQueen's first leading role, and its 1988 remake. Both center on the residents of rural Pennsylvania and the unusual alien lifeform wreaking havoc in their communities.

As glutenous as it is gelatinous, the red, sentient "goo" rolls around the likes of Phoenixville and Downingtown, ingesting everyone in its path, growing larger and getting more aggressive the more it consumes.

With its B-movie aesthetic, and simple approach to visual effects, The Blob proved a fast hit with audiences, though critics were not so kind at the time. While most of its reviews would have been in print back then, it currently has a 68% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Upon its release, it is estimated to have made around $4 million off the back of a $110,000 budget. In 1972, Dallas star Larry Hagman directed a sequel titled Beware! The Blob.

David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four, who collaborated with Bruckner on Hellraiser, are attached to produce the new flick, with Judith Harris serving as executive producer. Harris, as widow of the late Jack Harris, who produced both the 1958 and 1988 versions, currently holds the rights to all things The Blob.

Across his 17 years making horror movies, Bruckner has also been behind the camera on the likes of The Signal, V/H/S and its three sequels, No One Gets Out Alive, and Southbound.

