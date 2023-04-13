The Big Bang Theory is getting a new spin-off from the original show’s creator

Bazinga! The Big Bang Theory is coming back to the small screen with a new spin-off from the original show creator Chuck Lorre. While all plot details remain under wraps, we do know it will be set within the existing universe of the sitcom.

The original series ran for 12 seasons, making stars of its cast Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki. By the time it concluded its run, it was the most popular comedy in the world. The premise followed a group of scientist friends called Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj, whose lives take a wild turn when Penny moves in across the hall from their apartment.

The new spin-off from Lorre will be the second offshoot from the main show after Young Sheldon, which stars Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper living in East Texas. It’s also being developed as part of showrunner Lorre’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television and will follow on from his upcoming comedy How to Be a Bookie.

This was just one of a whole host of announcements from Warner Bros. Discovery which confirmed its streaming platform is being rebranded as Max. The studio also announced a slew of new titles on the way, including a Harry Potter television series that will retell the original books by J.K. Rowling and another Game of Thrones prequel. The Batman fans also got their first look at the new spin-off series The Penguin, which is released in 2024.

