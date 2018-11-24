The best US 4K TV deals if you want to buy an LED, OLED or QLED display

There are loads of great 4K TVs bargains this Black Friday weekend, and we're expecting even more discounts when the Cyber Monday 4K TV deals go live. To save you the headache of trying to sort through all those price reductions yourself, we've found the best US 4K TV deals on offer right now. Figuring out the true variance in quality between LED, QLED, or OLEDs displays - and which 4K TV deal offers true value for money - can be difficult, but we're here to help.

Being 4K, all of these TVs are a big improvement on 1080p. When you're thinking about image quality, the best is LED, with QLED and OLED coming a close second and third. Any of these will look ridiculously good when you're using them with one of our PS4 Pro bundles or with the Xbox One X, or if you're more of a movie fanatic they'll let you see every pore when you're rewatching your favourite bingeworthy series for the fourth time. We've used the reviews from major tech sites to bring you the very best US 4K TV deals, so rest assured you're looking at the best offers right here.

Cheapest 4K TV

JVC 49" LT-49MA875 Class 4K UHD $499.99 $249.99

You won't find a better 4K TV at this price for your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. In fact, you won't find any 4K TV worth owning for sub-$250. JVC's set isn't top-of-the-range, but packs in HDR, 4K UHD support and Chromecast (for streaming). It's not a true Smart TV with full app support… but for $249.99, awww, c'mon.View Deal

Best Bargain 4K TV

Vizio 50" Class LED E-Series (2160p) $439.99 $399.99

You'll find cheaper 4K TVs with bigger discounts this Black Friday, but Vizio's E-Series are superior performers - and genuine value. CNET hails the E-Series as the 'cheapest home-theater worthy TV' thanks to its impressive full-array local dimming feature.



Best OLED TV

LG 55" OLED55C8PUA w/AI ThinQ $2799.99 $1696.99

If your budget allows, this is the 4K TV we recommend above all others, awarded an incredible 8.8/10 from tech site rtings.com who loved its 'perfect blacks' and 'instantaneous response times'. You won't find a better TV for gaming, movies or HDR. Period.



Best QLED TV

Samsung QN55Q6FN Class 4K QLED TV $1499 $997.99

Samsung's QLED looks almost as good as any (more expensive) OLED screen, with brighter colors offsetting a slight loss in subtlety. This is an elegant, critically-lauded, 4K TV with Samsung's smart 'invisible wires' cable box and ambient mode, which allows the screen to blend with the wall behind. At $997.99, it's a steal.

Best LED TV

Naturally, there are hundreds of 4K TVs on offer this Black Friday and most present a significant upgrade on Full HD (1080p) displays. If you're looking for some background reading before investing in a UHD TV, you could check out our guide to the best 4K TV under $500 or - for a more detailed guide as to what to consider when choosing a high-end 4K gaming TV - our pick of the best 4K TVs for playing Red Dead Redemption 2 . We praised Rockstar's open-world cowboy adventure as the 'best looking game of all time' that excels in 4K on Xbox One X.



