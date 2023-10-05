Jason Statham is a beekeeper on a revenge mission in first trailer for Suicide Squad director's new action movie

Jason Statham keeps bees, befriends old women, and cuts off a man's fingers in the first trailer for Suicide Squad director David Ayer's new action movie.

Also starring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, and Jeremy Irons, The Beekeeper – yes, that's its official title – sees Statham's ex-operative forced to return to the field when one of his neighbors (Creed's Phylicia Rashad) takes her own life after being scammed out of thousands of pounds by a ruthless underground organization.

During his revenge mission, the titular apiarist, who used to work for a secret group called The Hive it turns out, uncovers a national conspiracy – and sets out to take down a whole bunch of corrupted figures. Bobby Naderi and Minnie Driver round out the supporting cast.

In the promo, which you can watch above, we see Statham get up to all sorts; chilling in a field of flowers, farming honey, and... what he does best, beating up a bunch of bad guys. Still, makes a change from ginormous sharks, eh...

"Inject it in my veins," one enthusiastic fan reacted to the teaser on Twitter, while another said: "Can't go wrong with a Jason Statham movie." Others, however, were disappointed with how much the trailer showed, so if you're sold on seeing The Beekeeper from its synopsis alone, maybe it's best you give it a miss.

The Beekeeper releases in theaters on January 12, 2024, ahead of launching on Sky Cinema in the UK. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.