The Batman screenwriter to direct new Chloë Grace Moretz sci-fi movie

Fresh off the success of Netflix original Project Power, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is lining up big projects. Production is underway on his The Batman script with Matt Reeves directing, and The Holywood Reporter has now revealed he’s set to direct his own feature debut with Reeves attached to produce.

The movie, titled Mother/Android, will star Chloë Grace Moretz as Georgia, a woman attempting to escape her home country with her boyfriend during a war with artificial intelligence. Nearing the birth of their first child, the young couple must face “a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.” The story is also reportedly inspired by Tomlin's own life, telling a sci-fi interpretation of his parents working "to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution."

“Mother/Andriod is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times.”

Miramax’s Bill Block added, “Tomlin gracefully weaves the history of his roots into a futuristic tale with an imaginative twist on reality. It’s a true testament to his talent and unique approach at captivating broad, global audiences.”

