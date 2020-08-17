Project Power 2 needs to answer one major mystery (spoilers)

Project Power has landed on Netflix, and those who have already devoured the superhero flick are asking about a sequel. While the streaming service has not announced Project Power 2, there are a couple of story threads that could easily be picked up should that movie be greenlit.

In fact, directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman have been busy talking about one plot point that went unresolved and could be picked up again.

**Spoiler warning! If you have not seen Project Power on Netflix, then turn back now!**

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before the movie's climax, we see the villainous company Telios revealing their grand plan – to create a pill that grants users powers forever, instead of just for five minutes. They have already done trials on the people of New Orleans, and now want to expand. But they need help.

Enter, the Matriarch, played by character actor Rose Bianco. She's connected to every cartel in South America, and her investment could expand trials of the new pill. However, the meeting between Telios and the Matriarch is broken up by our heroes, and the Matriarch heads off with a suitcase full of powerful pills.

The rest of the action, which sees Jamie Foxx's character Art take Power and turn explosive, may have distracted you from the fact there's now a load of pills now in the possession of the cartel. Director Joost, though, has confirmed there's no resolution to that plot point... yet.

"We never shot anything to resolve that," he told Digital Spy. "I think that's an interesting thing to think about: what happened to that briefcase of pills out in the world? And who exactly is the Matriarch, and what is she up to?"

Joost went on to say that the designed the movie to be "a fully enclosed, satisfying, entertaining story," but said of a potential Project Power 2: "I think that there are definitely many more directions the story could go, and the concept is so much fun, and you could imagine it.

"And we did have thoughts about it going in other directions, but I wouldn't want to jinx it. We just want to see how the audience feels first."

Whether Netflix greenlights a sequel remains to be seen.