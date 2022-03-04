Robert Pattinson responds to The Batman Court of Owls theory

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has addressed a fan theory about the Court of Owls appearing in the new movie or its sequel.

Introduced in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman run of comics, the Court of Owls is a sinister, powerful group that controls Gotham from the shadows.

In a Vanity Fair video, The Batman cast were presented with a fan theory that suggests Bruce Wayne's parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, could have been leaders of the organization themselves.

"I like that one," Pattinson said, adding: "Court of Owls is the best one… If they disappear when they're secretly running it, that would really, really be a very difficult thing for Bruce to handle. Oh, it'd be a nightmare."

The actor even thinks we might be seeing the group onscreen someday. "I was definitely thinking Court of Owls is probably going to be in the sequel," Pattinson said. "I'm literally just guessing, I just keep saying it."

For now, though, Pattinson's Batman is up against Paul Dano's villainous Riddler.

"The first conversation [director Matt Reeves and Dano] had was about hero and villain and the two sides of trauma," Dano told GamesRadar+ of his character. "Batman is born of trauma and in this film, so maybe the Riddler is too. That's really the seed from whichever thing grew – we were trying to make it as sort of personal and emotional as possible."

The film also features Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

