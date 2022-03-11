The Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor is finally available for pre-order

QD-OLED panels could be one of the biggest game-changers in display technology and Dell has just launched pre-orders for the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor - the Alienware AW3423DW. The price is currently set at $1,299.99, making it a pretty pricy purchase for those of you looking into buying what looks to be one of the best gaming monitors on the market right now. Alienware QD-OLED monitor pre-orders will ship on June 1, 2022.

The Alienware 34 inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is remarkable; using Quantum Dot display technology, it showcases vivid colours and visuals while still retaining that deep black of an OLED panel. The display has an incredible 3440 x 1400 resolution and a 175hz refresh rate to boot.

Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED AW3423DW | Pre-order for $1,299.99 at Dell

Pre-orders are now open, so you can get your name on the list for June 1 shipping.



It seems Alienware thought a lot about content creators and developers, as this monitor has a key feature for them. The Creator Mode option allows you to choose between the native (DCI-P3) and the sRGB colour space, giving you control to adjust the gamma settings, which is an incredible feature. The QD-OLED Gaming Monitor also has a feature to avoid burn-in images caused by images appearing too long on screen.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Overall this is an incredible monitor; however, something of this quality may only be compatible with PC gamers, so those on console may have to give this a miss. Next-Gen consoles, impressive as they are, won't be able to support the full aspect ratio on offer here. Those on the hunt for the best curved monitor for the best gaming PC, though, should certainly listen up.

