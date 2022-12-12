Star Wars: Acolyte set photos show first looks at new Jedi – and possible Sith

The Acolyte is currently filming, and some new set photos have teased what to expect from the Star Wars series – including a Wookiee Jedi and some new Sith characters.

In photos acquired by the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae was spotted hiding out in the woods in Jedi robes while Dean-Charles Chapman was seen wearing a similar mustard-yellow and brown number. What's most interesting, perhaps though, is that the pair appear to be wearing the same outfit as a Wookiee.

There's a chance that the character could be Burryaga Agaburry, a member of the Jedi order during the High Republic Era. It's worth noting, though, that the Charles Soule's novel which introduced Burryaga, The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, takes place around 200 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, while The Acolyte is set around a century before. Wookiees are known for their long life spans, so it's entirely possible for the creature photographed is Burryaga, even though he was missing and presumed dead in follow-up book The High Republic: The Fallen Star, but it has certainly not been confirmed.

A Wookiee character on the set of THE ACOLYTE!(@DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/ewWOXg67GZDecember 8, 2022 See more

Other images see a Zabrak-looking woman chatting with the mysterious Wookiee and another actor, who the internet has presumed is Logan star Dafne Keen, looking Sith-like.

"I can tease that it's a prequel!" Keen previously told TechRadar (opens in new tab). "No, I mean, as you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before."

Created by Russian Doll's Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is also set to feature Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss.The mystery thriller doesn't have a release date just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to be Star Wars' next live-action release, and is due to land on Disney Plus in February 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.

