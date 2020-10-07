The 355 trailer shows Jessica Chastain's super-star agents in action

The wait is over – the first trailer for star-studded spy thriller The 355 has finally dropped.

We first got wind of the project in 2018, when news broke that Jessica Chastain was collaborating with X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg and Theresa Rebeck for an action movie about female spies saving the world. Chastain is joined by an all-star cast, including Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Sebastian Stan.

The action-packed trailer shows Chastain’s character Mace, a CIA agent gone rogue, recruiting an all-female team to help her put a stop to a cyber terrorist group. Nyong’o plays straight-talking Khadijah, a former MI6 agent and computer expert, while Cruz is Graciela, a psychologist and mother of two from Colombia who seems less than eager to put herself in danger. Fan plays Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng, while Kruger stars as German agent Marie.

The name of the movie is a reference to ‘Agent 355’, the code name of a female spy during the American Revolution whose identity is still unknown. “For a lot of women who work in the CIA and other organisations like that, Code 355 is a universal slang term for female spy,” Chastain told Deadline in 2018 . “It’s the invisible woman who was never named."

Chastain is also one of the movie’s producers and has shared her vision for a bigger action franchise to follow The 355. "It won’t be as hyperbolic as some franchises, and unlike the other films that revolve around one main character, the goal here is the true ensemble," she explained.

The 355 is due to hit cinemas on January 15, 2021. Before then, make sure to check out our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime.