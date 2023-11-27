The 1TB Xbox Series S has finally dropped its price this Cyber Monday

While I'm absolutely certain you've had your eyes glued to our best Cyber Monday Xbox deals hub over the course of today (right?), this is a deal worth highlighting on its own. On sale with a $50 discount, you can pick up the Xbox Series S 1TB model in black right now from Dell for $299.99.

That's the first time we've ever seen the larger 1TB version on sale for less than $300 - this really is as rare a deal as they come.

Whether you're a console beginner looking for a capable machine to power the latest games and Microsoft exclusives (not least, Starfield); a PS5 aficionado keen to bridge a gap in your console catalog; or anyone else beyond and between, the Xbox Series S is a great piece of console kit - not quite as powerful as its older sibling, the Xbox Series X, but a great addition to any gamer's set up all the same.

As we march towards the end of this year's savings season, the best deals are naturally winding down - be that through diminished stock, or the fact retailers are preemptively restoring price tag equilibrium in their digital storefronts. By anyone's measure, however, 50 dollars off is a good deal. At $299.99 (previously $349.99) from Dell, the Xbox Series S lets you experience pretty much everything the flagship brand has to offer while being a little more forgiving on your bank balance.

Should you buy the Xbox Series S 1TB?

It's difficult to answer that question without considering your own personal preferences. The Xbox Series S is, after all, a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X - but if you're happy to skip some of the premium model's more resource-hungry specs and features, then there's still plenty here to admire. The Series S, for example, is capable of hitting 120fps, it supports HDMI 2.1 and DirectX raytracing, and can play every game that its most powerful counterpart can.

The compromise, of course, is that those games won't look quite as shiny - but it's safe to say the Xbox Series S is more powerful under the hood than might first meet the eye nevertheless. If you're working to a budget, or are perhaps more keen to play Xbox Game Pass games, then there's plenty to love - and, crucially, plenty to recommend - about the Xbox Series S model.

