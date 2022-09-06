Terraria could get its very own Lego set if enough fans vote for it

Terraria is the next game franchise to be suggested for its own Lego set - and it could become a reality if enough people vote for it.

Like always, a new gaming IP has been put forward on the Lego Ideas platform (opens in new tab) and this time, it’s the sandbox game Terraria. Submitted to the platform by a user known as 'JaoGosma,' the 'Large Terraria display model' will require 1,970 pieces to build if it ever comes to fruition and features a house with two floors and a basement, a small pond, and a cave with two small bodies of water, a couple of pots, ore veins, and a Life Crystal (thanks, VG24/7).

Considering the game’s popularity, it’s no surprise that the project proposal managed to get over 1,500 supporters after just a few months of being on the site. To celebrate this milestone, JaoGosma added a little bunny Lego model to the build which appears to have only made the design even more appealing as the proposal actually managed to gain 10,000 supporters this summer, meaning it has now moved to the 'expert review' phase.

So what happens to the idea now? Well, the Terraria Lego set will be reviewed by a 'Lego Review Board' in September 2022, which will decide whether the idea is a plausible one and whether it will actually go on to become an official product. Don’t get too excited though, as even if the idea is greenlit, it will actually take several months to be made and eventually sold.

This is definitely not the first time gaming fans have proposed their favorite games to be made into an official Lego set, and the Lego Super Mario sets may be to blame. This year alone we’ve already seen an official Horizon Forbidden West Lego set , a life-sized Lego replica of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order droid BD-1 , and even a replica Atari 2600 console made out of Lego which costs more than the actual console did back in the day.