Lego's latest set lets you build an iconic Atari console

Lego's latest set lets you build one of video game history's most iconic consoles: the Atari 2600.

Lego has released some impressive gaming-inspired sets so far, with series like Mario, Minecraft, and Sonic the Hedgehog all being converted into those iconic tiny blocks. Now, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Atari, the beloved Atari 2600 is also set to receive the Lego treatment, and we don't have long to wait to get our mitts on it.

According to the official Lego website (opens in new tab), the Lego Atari 2600 set will contain 2532 pieces which, when put together, look just like the classic console. Along with the original's distinctive wooden trim, this Lego version also has functioning switches that add a level of interactivity when you've got all the pieces in place. As well as the system itself, the set comes with a brick-built joystick that "moves and feels like the original".

The set also includes cartridges of the system's most popular titles - Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. These can be slotted into the console or stored in a jazzy 1980s-style cartridge holder. To top it off, you'll be able to build adorable little 3D models for each of the three classic Atari games. The Atari 2600 Lego set costs $239.99 (opens in new tab) / £209.99 (opens in new tab) and will be available on the Lego website from August 1.

