If you thought the original Lego Bowser was big, get ready to meet the 14-foot-tall version

A 14-foot tall version of Lego Mighty Bowser will make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

If you thought the new $280 Lego Bowser was big, Nintendo and Lego have stepped it up a notch and created a monstrous 14-foot tall version of the Koopa King for attendees at San Diego Comic Con to meet this year. This version of Bowser took a whopping 663,900 bricks to build, which is considerably more than the 2,800 it took to build the regular one, which stands at only 12.5 inches tall. That sounds pretty underwhelming now we’ve seen this one.

Unfortunately, as far as we know, there won’t be a 14-foot version of Lego Bowser available to purchase anytime soon as it seems this model was made specifically for San Diego Comic Con. Considering the price of the 12.5-inch one though, it's hard to even imagine what the much bigger one would cost. If you did want to meet the large lad though, he will be attending SDCC 2022 from July 21 - 24.

If standing next to a 14-foot version of Bowser wasn’t freaky enough, from the video shared on Nintendo of America’s Twitter account , it looks as though the gigantic Lego build has the ability to come to life by moving its head, eyes, thumbs, and more. Which, depending on who you are, can be considered a dream come true or nightmare fuel.

A king-sized King of the Koopas is touching down at San Diego Comic-Con! This massive 663,900 LEGO brick build of #LEGOSuperMario The Mighty Bowser will be holding court 7/21-7/24. pic.twitter.com/rn58ByBnRlJuly 18, 2022 See more

In case you wanted to get your hands on Lego Bowser’s slightly smaller (but still just as impressive) relative, the 12.5-inch version of Lego Mighty Bowser will be available directly from Lego in both the US ( $279.99 (opens in new tab)) and UK ( £229.99 (opens in new tab)) as of October 1, so you have a few months to save up for the beast.