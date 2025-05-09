28 years later, Lego Island's lost source code has been rediscovered – but the fans who spent nearly two years painstakingly decompiling it by hand "can't have it"

Despite its limited content and tiny scope, the 1997 PC title Lego Island packed in enough charm to completely ingrain itself in the brains of a generation of Lego fans. The love for the game runs so deep that a group of fans spent nearly two years recreating the game's source code, which was believed to be lost, by hand – but it seems the code wasn't quite so lost, after all.

The Lego Island Decompilation project got underway in the first half of 2023, and as of December 2024, is now 100% complete aside from a few minor accuracy issues. Decompilation is the process of reverse-engineering a given piece of software's code by hand, and it's quite a painstaking process.

You can get an extensive breakdown of the challenges of the Lego Island decompilation process in the video below by MattKC, who has essentially served as the public face of the project, after some smaller efforts trying to decompile the game as far back as 2019. The process started with the assumption that the original source code had been lost, but toward the end of the video, we learn that might not actually be the case.

Shortly after the decompilation was completed, MattKC says "a LEGO employee reached out to me asking if I could help them find more LEGO Island development material for their internal archives." So MattKC offered what materials were available, and pointed them in the direction of more.

"Well, wouldn't you know it," MattKC continues, "a little later on I was told that they had actually managed to find what seems to be a copy of the final retail source code... and no, we can't have it. It's incredibly ironic that part of the reason I started the decomp all those years ago was because we had all assumed the source code was lost forever, and only after the decomp is finished does someone actually find a copy."

So what does all this mean in practical terms? Well, the unofficial decompilation is now feeding a project to eventually create a version of Lego Island that can be ported to modern platforms. It may also eventually lead to the same kind of enhanced ports we've seen for decompiled N64 classics, but if those projects exist, I haven't yet seen them.

But if Lego itself has actually managed to track down the original source code, that does crack the door open ever-so-slightly to a modern, official remaster of the game. That, of course, remains nothing more than a hope right now – but it's the best hope Lego Island fans have had in decades.

