Warner Bros. stand firm on releasing Tenet this summer – or "whenever theaters reopen"

Warner Bros. has given an update on Tenet. The Christopher Nolan time-bending thriller is still set for July 17 and those of you pencilling in that date can rest easy in the knowledge that you should be able to watch it on the big screen and not on-demand – just as long as it’s safe to do so.

“We are committed to – and are excited about – releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We remain supportive of the theatrical experience… and are confident that our tentpole titles, including Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, are exactly the type of films that will have people eager to return to theaters.”

While coronavirus-related delays has seen everything from Bond to Black Widow retreat into late in the year, it appears that Warner Bros. will be leading the charge for cinemas when they are allowed to get back up and running.

Tenet remains steadfast in its July 17 spot and is poised to become the first big release as lockdown measures begin to ease, while the Wonder Woman sequel is due out a month later on August 14

Interestingly enough, the first UK-adjacent cinema boss to speak out about re-opening cinemas is pointedly targeting a mid-July window. Vue International CEO Tim Richards also told Variety, “We know there’s going to be a pent-up demand for cinemas like never before, and we want to hit the ground running when that happens.”

So, Nolan could lead the industry into new territory come this July. You get the feeling he’s the type that will thrive on the challenge.

