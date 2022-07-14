Telling Lies dev's new game Immortality delayed to August

Immortality, the next game from the minds behind Her Story and Telling Lies, has been delayed to August.

Originally, Immortality was slated to launch later this month across PC and console platforms alike. However, the new game from Half Mermaid, the studio headed up by veteran Sam Barlow, will now launch at the end of the following month on August 30.

"We tried really hard to not do this but turns out sim-shipping on a bunch of platforms and bringing a half a century long mystery into the light isn't easy," Barlow himself commented shortly after the delay announcement on his personal Twitter (opens in new tab) account. "The game is so close and will be in your hands pretty soon!"

However, we do have a few new screenshots to enjoy of Immortality after the delay announcement. You can see four brand new screens from the new narrative FMV game just below, which sure do successfully paint the picture of an enticing Hollywood-set mystery adventure.

Telling Lies was actually first unveiled at our very own Future Games Show back in 2021. At the time, the reveal unveiled actor Marissa Marcel, who starred in three unreleased movies, before subsequently vanishing into thin air, and it was also revealed Immortality would be more of a horror game than anything Half Mermaid had done before.

If you're unfamiliar with Barlow and Half Mermaid's past games so far, we really can't recommend them enough. Her Story was a brilliant narrative mystery game, and Barlow and company followed their excellent debut up with Telling Lies, which we awarded with 4.5 out of 5 stars in our glowing Telling Lies review.

