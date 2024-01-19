When is Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo available?

The announcement that Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo will be joining the roster of fighters has already got fans of the series excited, as Eddy has been a regular fixture in every instalment since Tekken 3. Eddy fights using Capoeira, which blends martial arts with dance, music, and acrobatics in a way that's captivating to watch, and this style will help him stand out against the starting lineup of 32 fighters already confirmed including Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, Kazuya Mishima, and new combatant Peruvian coffee-grinder Azucena. As he will be an addition after the main game releases, here's everything you need to know about how and when Eddy Gordo will be in Tekken 8.

When will Eddy Gordo be in Tekken 8?

As was announced during the official Opening Movie reveal, Eddy Gordo will be joining Tekken 8 as part of the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. This DLC add-on will feature four additional fighters, with one being released for each season of the year, and Eddy Gordo will be the first playable character to arrive in Spring 2024. No exact date has been revealed for this initial character drop yet, but as Spring officially runs from March 20 to June 20, 2024, you can expect it to be sometime during that period – assuming that Bandai Namco are following the conventional seasons, of course!

To get Eddy Gordo in Tekken 8 you'll need to own the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, and according to the official preorder page this is included if you invest in the Collector's Edition, Premium Collector's Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Digital Ultimate Edition. Otherwise, that DLC should be available to purchase separately one the game has launched, but we don't have a confirmed release date or price for that just yet, so check back for future updates.

