Is Tekken 8 crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC?

Tekken 8 crossplay opens up a much bigger pool of opponents to battle against, meaning that instead of being restricted to just those who are on the same platform you can instead go head to head against fighters on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. While this type of cross-platform play was basically unheard of on previous console generations, it's very much becoming the norm these days, so if you want to find out what the situation is with crossplay in Tekken 8, then read on for what we know about it so far.

Does Tekken 8 have crossplay?

Crossplay? Of course I will.BTWWhen the previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) & repeatedly refused. https://t.co/I8b38YfePhApril 9, 2023 See more

When asked about Tekken 8 crossplay back in April 2023, legendary Game Director Katsuhiro Harada responded saying "Crossplay? Of course I will." He then went on to explain that he previously proposed crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One when those consoles launched, but platform issues at the time meant that this was not possible. However, past issues aside, we have confirmation that crossplay in Tekken 8 will be available when the game launches on January 26, 2024.

This has been further confirmed by players who took part in the CBT (Closed Beta Test) back in October 2023, reporting that they were able to have cross-platform matches with their friends on different systems – though the process they describe of joining the same battle lounge server then finding an open pair of cabinets to fight each other is somewhat convoluted, so hopefully that will be streamlined in the final version. Other players on consoles reported issues with performance when matched against PC players, and requested that a consoles only Tekken 8 crossplay option be introduced, but we'll have to wait and see if this problem persists (and whether it is addressed) when the game is released.

