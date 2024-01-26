How to block in Tekken 8

By Iain Wilson
published

Blocking in Tekken 8 isn't obvious if you're used to the control schemes from other fighters

How to block in Tekken 8
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Knowing how to block in Tekken 8 is an essential part of your moveset, as unless you're relentlessly aggressive in your approach then there are going to be times when you need to deal with attacks from your opponent. Tekken 8 blocking hasn't changed much over the years the series has run for, but if you're not familiar with it then the system will need explaining, and unfortunately the in-game tutorials don't deliver on that requirement. That's why I'm here to help, so here's what you need to know about how to block in Tekken 8.

How blocking in Tekken 8 works

Tekken 8 screenshot

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)
More Tekken 8 guides

Tekken 8 crossplay
How many chapters in Tekken 8
Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo

To block in Tekken 8 you need to press back on the left stick or d-pad (ie away from your opponent), and this will deflect any incoming damage. As well as this, you can low block by pressing back and down at the same time, so you'll need to alternate between the two if your opponent is mixing up their attacks. Bear in mind that if your opponent has Heat active then blocking won't completely mitigate incoming damage, so you'll need to avoid their attacks or go on the offensive to deal with that.

If you've previously been playing fighters such as Mortal Kombat, then it's likely that you're used to having a dedicated 'Block' button to press when dealing with incoming attacks. In fact, the way to block in Tekken 8 has been so baked in throughout the series that I couldn't find an in-game reference to it in any of the help menus, or by scrolling through the hundreds of actions shown in each characters' Move List. Still, now you know how to do it you can get out there and start practicing blocks to become an all-round fighter.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

See comments