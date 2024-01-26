Knowing how to block in Tekken 8 is an essential part of your moveset, as unless you're relentlessly aggressive in your approach then there are going to be times when you need to deal with attacks from your opponent. Tekken 8 blocking hasn't changed much over the years the series has run for, but if you're not familiar with it then the system will need explaining, and unfortunately the in-game tutorials don't deliver on that requirement. That's why I'm here to help, so here's what you need to know about how to block in Tekken 8.

How blocking in Tekken 8 works

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

To block in Tekken 8 you need to press back on the left stick or d-pad (ie away from your opponent), and this will deflect any incoming damage. As well as this, you can low block by pressing back and down at the same time, so you'll need to alternate between the two if your opponent is mixing up their attacks. Bear in mind that if your opponent has Heat active then blocking won't completely mitigate incoming damage, so you'll need to avoid their attacks or go on the offensive to deal with that.

If you've previously been playing fighters such as Mortal Kombat, then it's likely that you're used to having a dedicated 'Block' button to press when dealing with incoming attacks. In fact, the way to block in Tekken 8 has been so baked in throughout the series that I couldn't find an in-game reference to it in any of the help menus, or by scrolling through the hundreds of actions shown in each characters' Move List. Still, now you know how to do it you can get out there and start practicing blocks to become an all-round fighter.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.