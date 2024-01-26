How many story chapters does Tekken 8 have?

If you want to know the Tekken 8 story mode length then we've got the answer

How many story chapters does Tekken 8 have?
If you're wondering how many chapters does Tekken 8 have, then it's likely you've seen The Dark Awakens story in the main menu and are considering whether you should invest time into it before checking out the other modes available or going head to head in online battles. I can highly recommend doing this, as you'll be able to experience a concise yet explosive storyline while getting to know the characters' latest development arcs, and in the process you'll also unlock a selection of rewards to use in the game. To find out more, I've got a complete breakdown of the Tekken 8 story mode length below, along with details of the rewards you'll earn along the way.

How many story chapters are in Tekken 8?

Tekken 8

There are a total of 15 chapters in the main Tekken 8 story mode, which for the most part you'll play as either Jin or Devil Jin, though many of the other characters from the roster will drop in for one-off events. While some of these chapters only last around five minutes, there are others that are significantly longer to allow for the storyline to develop, so I would say the Tekken 8 story mode length is two to three hours overall. A complete listing of chapters for The Dark Awakens story is as follows:

  • Chapter 1: Evil Stars Collide
  • Chapter 2: Wayward Power
  • Chapter 3: A Ghost from the Past
  • Chapter 4: Unrelenting Ambition
  • Chapter 5: A Fate Decided by Fists
  • Chapter 6: The Devil Progenitor
  • Chapter 7: Despair
  • Chapter 8: Humble Beginnings
  • Chapter 9: A Promise
  • Chapter 10: All-Out Assault
  • Chapter 11: For the Hope of Tomorrow
  • Chapter 12: A Heart Bound in Chains
  • Chapter 13: Awakening
  • Chapter 14: Clash Above the Heavens
  • Chapter 15: Strength and Conviction

Tekken 8 story mode rewards

Tekken 8 screenshot

As you work your way through the Tekken 8 story mode, there are various rewards you can unlock in the form of cosmetic items and additional gameplay elements. For the rewards marked as (Bronze/Silver/Gold), you'll unlock the specific variants depending on whether you're playing on Easy/Medium/Hard difficulty – I recommend you play through the complete story at the level you're comfortable with, then replay Chapters 1, 7, and 15 on Hard if you want to unlock those additional items.

Whether you win or lose the final battle in Chapter 15 at the conclusion of the Tekken 8 story will determine if you receive the Hope or Despair Title, so again you can replay that chapter and obtain the other outcome to complete your collection. The full list of Tekken 8 story mode rewards is here:

  • Chapter 1 Rewards:
    • G.Corp. Plate (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • Violet Systems Plate
    • Plate (Bronze)
    • G Corp. Panel (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • G Corp. Health Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

  • Chapter 6 Reward:
    • Azazel's Core (Tekken Ball)

  • Chapter 7 Rewards:
    • Zaibatsu Plate (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • Plate (Silver)
    • Zaibatsu Panel (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • Zaibatsu Health Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

  • Chapter 15 Rewards:
    • 10,000,000G
    • Devil Plate (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • Plate (Gold)
    • Devil Panel (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • Devil Health Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold)
    • Jin - Soul Chain (Outfit)
    • Kazuya - TK8 Style (Story Version) (Outfit)
    • Jin - TK8 Style (Story Version) (Outfit)
    • Side Story: Jun Kazama (Gallery)
    • Character Episode: Jun Kazama
    • Character Episode: Reina
    • Hope (Title) / Despair (Title)

