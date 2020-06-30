Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being rebooted on the big screen

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated film adaptation is in the works at Nickelodeon, and Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing.

Deadline is reporting that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot is being directed by Gravity Falls and Connected director Jeff Lowe, with a screenplay by Brendan O'Brien, who wrote the script for the Rogen and Zac Efron-lead 2014 comedy Neighbors, and its sequel.

"Adding Seth, Evan, and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical," said Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family at Nickelodeon parent company ViacomCBS.

Details are in short supply about the latest iteration of the classic tale of four anthropomorphic, pizza-loving turtles, which began in a comic book series created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Nickelodeon has already produced two separate TMNT series, one that ran from 2012-2017 and one that premiered in 2018. Both of those series are primarily angled toward child audiences, but with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, of Superbad and Pineapple Express fame, attached to the new feature film reboot, we could see a shift in tone to appeal more to young adults.