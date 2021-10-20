Ted Lasso is out for vengeance in The Batman-spoofing trailer

Ted Lasso meets The Batman in a new spoof trailer.

The trailer, which you can see below, was put together by Jason Gallagher, and sees scenes from Ted Lasso season 2 edited together in the style of the new The Batman trailer released at DC FanDome.

Ted takes on the role of the Caped Crusader, with the famous Believe sign standing in for the Batsignal, while the villainous part of the Riddler is taken by none other than Nate the Great. There's lots of dramatic hugs and football-kicking action, all set to The Batman's moody, dark score. Watch below.

New Trailer: The Batman but it’s Ted Lasso pic.twitter.com/4K5aPTQCyPOctober 18, 2021 See more

This new take on the wholesome football series comes after another spoof trailer edited the show into a horror movie – once again with Nate taking the stage as the bad guy of the clip.

While Nate did take a villainous turn in season 2, we probably can't expect any riddles – or murders – from him in the upcoming season 3, which is set to be the end of the story, but not necessarily of the show.

The Batman, meanwhile, sees Robert Pattinson pick up the cape and cowl, with Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. While the plot is still pretty much a mystery, the new trailer does make it clear that the Riddler is a formidable foe indeed.

There's no release date for Ted Lasso season 3 just yet, but The Batman is due to arrive next March 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.