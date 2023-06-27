Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Purah is now a professional skateboarder thanks to this Tony Hawk mod.
When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched back in May, fans were quick to crown Purah, a researcher who's over 100 years old, the game's best character. She's not only got a wicked style but provides Link with essential gadgets, such as the paraglider, and information crucial to his quest.
On top of that, she's now also a skateboarding pro, thanks to a new mod from Twitter user KazuCrash. "Purah (Tears of the Kingdom) is now publicly available for Tony Hawk's Underground 2 / THUG Pro!" the modder reveals on Twitter. Sadly they didn't include a video of the Sheikah showing off her skateboarding skills, but they did share an image of the character model, created by DeviantArt user Vile3D, on a skateboard to give you an idea.
Purah (Tears of the Kingdom) is now publicly available for Tony Hawk's Underground 2 / THUG Pro! Special thanks to Vile3D on DeviantArt for the model. https://t.co/7mckdHFaDh pic.twitter.com/wrjagxFHIUJune 26, 2023
KazuCrash's creation is available over on THPSX, and according to the download page, Purah replaces skater Chad Muska by default.
For those unaware, THUG Pro is a total conversion mod for Tony Hawk's Underground 2, which collects levels from throughout the series into a single game and is certainly worth looking into if you're interested in more fan-made skaters and custom levels.
This isn't the first time the latest Zelda game has crossed paths with the American pro skateboarder either, as earlier this year, a player decided to throw caution to the wind and complete a shrine Tony Hawk-style by using a shield to rail grind from one platform to the next rather than work out the regular solution.
