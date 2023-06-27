Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Purah is now a professional skateboarder thanks to this Tony Hawk mod.

When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched back in May, fans were quick to crown Purah, a researcher who's over 100 years old, the game's best character. She's not only got a wicked style but provides Link with essential gadgets, such as the paraglider, and information crucial to his quest.

On top of that, she's now also a skateboarding pro, thanks to a new mod from Twitter user KazuCrash. "Purah (Tears of the Kingdom) is now publicly available for Tony Hawk's Underground 2 / THUG Pro!" the modder reveals on Twitter. Sadly they didn't include a video of the Sheikah showing off her skateboarding skills, but they did share an image of the character model, created by DeviantArt user Vile3D, on a skateboard to give you an idea.

Purah (Tears of the Kingdom) is now publicly available for Tony Hawk's Underground 2 / THUG Pro! Special thanks to Vile3D on DeviantArt for the model. https://t.co/7mckdHFaDh pic.twitter.com/wrjagxFHIUJune 26, 2023 See more

KazuCrash's creation is available over on THPSX, and according to the download page, Purah replaces skater Chad Muska by default.

For those unaware, THUG Pro is a total conversion mod for Tony Hawk's Underground 2, which collects levels from throughout the series into a single game and is certainly worth looking into if you're interested in more fan-made skaters and custom levels.

This isn't the first time the latest Zelda game has crossed paths with the American pro skateboarder either, as earlier this year, a player decided to throw caution to the wind and complete a shrine Tony Hawk-style by using a shield to rail grind from one platform to the next rather than work out the regular solution.

To see how you, too, can turn Link's latest adventure into a Tony Hawk's title, check out our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom shield surfing guide.