Tears of the Kingdom's latest discovery is a glitched build that yeets Link into orbit without using any energy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are rediscovering one of gaming’s greatest joys through the myriad building mechanics on offer – absolutely launching a character into orbit.

How you build your Link launcher is somewhat down to you, though there are a few rules to follow. As Paradox_Guardian lays out on the Hyrule Engineering subreddit, you’ll want to head to the Gemimik Shrine to steal the motor by fusing it to your shield and moseying on out. Next, head to Tarrey town and chat with Pelison, who will separate fused items for a lowly sum of 20 rupees. That’ll stick the item in the overworld, but you’ll want to fuse something small to it so you can save it to auto-build.

Next, you’ll want to head to any old spot that gives you access to two slabs of wood, attaching one to either side of the motor. You can chop and change that design as you please, though what makes it all work is grabbing it from the bottom plank and then pushing or pulling a corner against something immobile. That’ll spark a glitch to get the top spinning like crazy without using any energy.

The results? Check it out.

What Tears of the Kingdom players do with the new-found knowledge remains to be seen, but if Red Dead Online has taught me anything, it's that players jump at the opportunity to absolutely catapulted into the stratosphere.

When you're done with that, try Tears of the Kingdom's icy meat shield surfing technique, another one of the community's grand inventions.