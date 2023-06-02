If you aren't using Tears of the Kingdom's icy meat shield surfing technique, you aren't living

We've known shield-surfing is without a doubt the coolest traversal method in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom since Breath of the Wild, but there's a new way to make it even cooler with the sequel's Fuse ability.

My only complaint about shield-surfing in Tears of the Kingdom is the gravelly noise it makes - like nails on a chalkboard at times. Thankfully, it's now been discovered that if you attach icy meat to your shield, as a normal adventurer does, you'll remove that hard surface friction and glide down landscapes as smoothly as a surfboard crests a wave. The best part is the deep brain-scratching sound this makes. I could loop this in an ASMR video and fall asleep in seconds. Check it out:

As this ice slider notes, this is even better than attaching a regular ice block to your shield and using it to surf, as that setup will quickly melt in the sun and leave you crashing to the ground. For whatever undoubtedly unscientific reason, icy meat shields don't melt in the same way, so this will let you surf around until your shield's durability runs out and it breaks as normal.

The only caveat is that it apparently doesn't work with any other frozen meat than your normal steak-looking meat and prime meat. Again, don't expect this logic to check out in real life; just store it in your Zelda memory and enjoy the ride.

