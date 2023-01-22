Tears of the Kingdom tops Famitsu's most-wanted game list

Famitsu readers have had their say, and it looks like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is their most wanted game of 2023 and beyond.

The site invited readers to share their most wanted upcoming titles and of the 4000 people who voted, almost a quarter - 795 people - had The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at the top of their list.

It wasn't a runaway winner, though; Final Fantasy 16 secured a respectable second place with 758 votes, whilst Fire Emblem Engage - which has just released, of course - took the bronze with 530 votes.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth - which secured 413 votes - was fourth, whilst Pikmin 4 came in fifth place with 398.

The rest of the top ten is rounded out by Octopath Traveler 2, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, Like a Dragon 8 and Pragmata with 297, 276, 270, 164, and 156 votes respectively.

Breath of the Wild sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now just months away, and one weary artist is still counting the days by, as they've said in almost 800 posts at this point, "drawing badly."

We're just a few months away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now, and it looks like a big Zelda amiibo restock is coming to help you collect those rare figures.

Retailers are listing a restock of over a dozen Zelda-themed amiibo figures for February 3, 2023, three months ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom release date on May 12. There's a big variety of figures here, ranging from the Smash Bros. Zelda to the Twilight Princess Wolf Link, the pixel Link, and the Breath of the Wild Guardian.

Nintendo has not officially confirmed amiibo support for Tears of the Kingdom, or revealed any new figures to coincide with the release of the game. Scanning pretty much any amiibo in Breath of the Wild would unlock chests with bonus items. Scanning specific Zelda amiibo would also unlock exclusive equipment. Maybe the most notable feature came with Wolf Link, which would bring in a canine companion to fight alongside you.