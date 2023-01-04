Tears of the Kingdom is out in four months and it looks like a big Zelda amiibo restock is coming

We're just four months (and a few days) away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it looks like a big Zelda amiibo restock is coming to help you collect those rare figures.

French retailer fnac (opens in new tab) (via Nintendo Wire (opens in new tab)) is listing a restock of over a dozen Zelda-themed amiibo figures for February 3, 2023, three months ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom release date on May 12. There's a big variety of figures here, ranging from the Smash Bros. Zelda to the Twilight Princess Wolf Link, the pixel Link, and the Breath of the Wild Guardian.

For now, this is just a set of listings on a single retailer in a single region, but the specificity of these restocks do seem to indicate that more figures are being manufactured in anticipation of a bigger, worldwide re-release. That's good news for collectors, and could indicate that Tears of the Kingdom will feature some sort of specific amiibo compatibility with Zelda-themed figures.

Nintendo has not officially confirmed amiibo support for Tears of the Kingdom, or revealed any new figures to coincide with the release of the game. Scanning pretty much any amiibo in Breath of the Wild would unlock chests with bonus items. Scanning specific Zelda amiibo would also unlock exclusive equipment. Maybe the most notable feature came with Wolf Link, which would bring in a canine companion to fight alongside you.

With just four months to go before the Tears of the Kingdom release, expect to learn what sorts of amiibo support the game might have sooner rather than later.

I hope Tears of the Kingdom is great, because it might be the last "significant" Switch release for some time.