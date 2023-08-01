Tears of the Kingdom player slays Gleeok in under 10 seconds by lobbing swords at them

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has slain a dreaded Gleeok in under 10 seconds, somehow.

Well, the "somehow" part becomes weirdly obvious once you've seen their method. Just below, you can see the player in question squaring off against the Flame Gleeok, which turns out to be no match whatsoever for four Gibdo Claymores, which come soaring through the air towards the boss to slay the beast in well under 10 seconds flat.

If you're thinking "this tactic looks strangely familiar," you're bang on the money. Just last week, the exact same Zelda Tears of the Kingdom player shot to fame among the game's community for slaying the final boss in under a minute, using the same method of yeeting six Gibdo Claymores at Ganondorf in a row.

There's a fair argument now that the Gibdo Claymores might be the strongest weapon in Tears of the Kingdom. Slaying the Gibdos required to get your hands on the materials, and then using Fuse to bolt them to a claymore really isn't that big an ask, truth be told.

Previously, the record time for defeating the Flame Geeok stood at just under a minute, a record that was set by someone using what can only be described as an orbital laser canon to obliterate the boss. Another player used a raft to just chuck the boss into a chasm, in what felt like an entirely unfair fight (for the Gleeok, at least).

Elsewhere in slightly less chaotic news, Tears of the Kingdom players are helping each other 100% the game after two months, proving that teamwork makes the dream work.

You can check out our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom King Gleeok guide if you're struggling to track down and defeat the grand boss.