Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player decimates the final boss in under a minute by simply throwing weapons

A Tears of the Kingdom player has destroyed the game's final boss by yeeting the same weapon at it six times over.

Be warned: there are spoilers for Tears of the Kingdom's final boss here!

Still with us? Fabulous. If you somehow didn't already know, or couldn't have guessed, the Demon King Ganondorf is Tears of the Kingdom's final boss, but that climactic boss fight is apparently no match for the same claymore being thrown at him on repeat.

To be exact, that's a Gibdo Claymore the player is wielding here. Link here is armed with seemingly endless number of the elite Fused weapon, and it's via this that each phase of the Demon King Ganondorf boss repeatedly falls to the weapon in just two smacks. Between loading screens and cutscenes, it's not long before the 52-second clip cuts down to closer to 30 seconds of actual gameplay, which makes this an even more impressive achievement.

One can't help but wonder if the player acquired the claymores via the duplication glitch. The glitch has now reared its head and been subsequently patched out of Tears of the Kingdom three times now, but acquiring the parts to make at least six Gibdo Claymores organically is quite some work.

Then again, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are a genius, hard-working bunch, so we can't really discount anything here. Hell, someone used Fuse to stick together a mega barrel bomb the other week to obliterate a boss in just one hit, so the player base has definitely been putting in work to vanquish bosses as quickly as possible over the last month or so.

Check out our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons guide if you want to get your hands on some elite-level items for taking on bosses like Demon King Ganondorf.