Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom player one-shots most bosses with a genius invention: the Mega Barrel Bomb

Struggling with the bosses in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom? No worries. One Redditor has built the perfect contraption to one-shot kill most bosses in the game.

Redditor Fvi72_K41U2 posted on the game’s popular subreddit to share their genius new invention: the Mega Barrel Bomb. As the name suggests, the weapon is just a bunch of explodable barrels stuck together using the Ultrahand ability and then saved as a blueprint using Autobuild - the secret ability that lets you instantly recreate Ultrahand projects. Check out the mega-bomb below.

To build the powerful Mega Barrel Bomb, you’ll need to find and stick together 21 barrels without having the whole thing accidentally explode, of course. The original poster didn’t keep the secret to himself, thankfully, as they commented exactly where they built the bomb in the first place: Calora Lake Cave, where you can find plenty of barrels lying about. After saving the blueprint, you can recreate the Mega Barrel Bomb at any time for the small price of only 63 Zonaites. A good investment.

The Mega Barrel Bomb apparently one-shot kills almost every boss in the game except for “Frox or Phantom due to their mechanics that prevent them from being one-shot.” As good as the bomb is, it’s also unable to instantly kill any Lynel variants, including the normal ones. Aside from those exclusions, the above Reddit post shows the bomb insta-killing a Stone Talus, a Molduga, and even a Black Hinox.

Tears Of The Kingdom allows for so many wild creations, I’m almost kicking myself for not having thought of something so seemingly simple. Once more players realise the pure brute strength of several barrels sellotaped together, don’t be surprised to see it used in the senseless Korok torture that's never ending. Although, a big explosion doesn’t seem worse than being shot into space.

If you’re still struggling with bosses in Tears Of The Kingdom, be sure to check our guides on how to beat Lynels, Gleeoks, and the game’s final boss.