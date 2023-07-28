Why bother fighting a Gleeok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when you can just chuck them into a chasm?

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has made a game-changing discovery that works as an extremely easy way to get rid of a big boss Gleeok.

Reddit user u/ThornyFox has shared a video in the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit which not only gives fellow players a hassle-free way to get rid of a Gleeok, but also features one of the smoothest transitions I've ever seen. Along with the video, the Reddit user asks: "Why fight a Gleeok when you can just throw it into a chasm?"

If it wasn't immediately obvious from the title of the post, the video sees Link literally scoop the Thunder Gleeok off the ground and slowly chuck the dragon off the side of a cliff, getting closer and closer to the opening of a chasm before saying goodbye to it for good. Although this could be a risky move to try out yourself, to do it, you'll need a big plank of wood.

As you can see from the video above, Link starts out shooting each of the Gleeok's three heads which causes the gigantic beast to fall to unconscious. Very carefully, this player then makes use of Link's Ultrahand ability to slide the large plank of wood underneath the dragon and lift it so all four of its feet are off the ground. Now that Gleeok is precariously balanced in the air, this is when the player tips the board up and lets the boss fall into the depths below.

Not happy with only sending the big guy only partly down the mountain, ThornyFox then repeats the maneuver above the South Akkala Plains Chasm, sending the Gleeok to its death - seriously, the villain's character model literally disappears halfway down the chasm. This is when that impressive transition comes in that makes it look like the Gleeok survived the fall.

This is definitely one of the most inventive and pain-free ways we've seen Link tackle the three-headed dragon, but it's not quite the same as the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player that obliterated a Gleeok in under one minute with orbital laser creation .