Tears of the Kingdom culinary genius uses seven spicy peppers to complete shrine to avoid using any runes

A determined The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player is attempting to finish the game without using any runes, and they've had to be creative to get around it.

As spotted over on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit , user 'RpM_Pulsar' has shared a highlight reel of their no rune run in the Nintendo RPG. The video shows what the player has to do to get around using abilities like Fuse, Recall, Ultrahand, and others. As they explain in the post though, there are times when using Runes is unavoidable, for example, when completing the Ascend, Ultrahand, and Recall shrines - other than this, they say they've not touched the abilities.

One of the best instances where they've had to think outside the box is in one of Tears of the Kingdom's many shrines. As you can see from the clip around 30 seconds in, instead of interacting with the button like the game wants you to (which requires the Recall ability), this player instead uses seven spicy peppers to weigh the switch down, triggering the event without needing the Rune. In case you were wondering, Link also weighs the same as 10 apples in Tears of the Kingdom .

Despite the fact this is "not a hard challenge by any means," as the player themselves says, it seems they've got a lot of fans on Reddit who have asked questions about how they've managed to get past certain parts in the game without using Runes.

"Sooo you didn't fuse ANY weapons?" one user asked, to which the original user answered: "Yeah no fusion. But I found some fused weapons from chests and enemies such as the spiked ball claymore and a soldier construct reaper and those were super useful."