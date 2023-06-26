Tears of the Kingdom player creates a working scale to find out exactly how much Link weighs

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has created a working scale and the first thing they've decided to weigh is Link himself.

As shared over on the Hyrule Engineering subreddit, which is dedicated to everyone's inventive creations from Tears of the Kingdom, one user shared their working scale. Using a variety of materials in the game, this player actually has created an operational scale with two platforms and a wheel in the center which tips either left or right depending on the heavier platform.

After trialing a number of different items in the game on one side of the scale, and using his Ascend ability to pop himself on the other side, Link comes to the conclusion that he's actually pretty light. So light in fact, that he weighs the same amount as an armful of apples. More specifically, approximately 10 individual apples. Now, we don't know what kind of unit of measurement Hyrulains use but it's safe to say Link is a pretty light guy.

As fun as it is finding out that Link could potentially be blown away by a strong wind one day, other players in the comments of the post have pointed out the more practical uses for the scale. "So with this, we can actually utilize a scale of measurement to know for sure which items are lightest to build flyers?" one player writes underneath the post. Other players have gone in a completely different direction and instead are asking how much Link weighs in bananas and fish.

Others have pointed out that in Breath of the Wild, Link weighed "exactly 7 apples and two spicy peppers", so does that mean Link bulked up or down in between the two games? Who can say, but we are questioning how he manages to swing a sword around without falling over most of the time.