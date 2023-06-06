Tears of the Kingdom datamine hints at new Zelda and Ganondorf amiibos

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dataminer may have uncovered new Princess Zelda and Ganondorf amiibos.

As reported by Universo Zelda (via Kotaku ), a dataminer has spotted two new designs for Link's glider which aren't currently available in the main game. One of these patterns is named 'Princess Zelda' and the other is 'Gerudo King' - aka Ganon. If you didn't know, Nintendo's amiibos can be used in Tears of the Kingdom to unlock designs for Link's paraglider, clothing, and other items found in the game, and there's reason to suspect new amiibos are tied to these unknown gliders.

You can see the glider patterns in question in the video below, which showcases all 53 of the paraglider fabrics currently available in Tears of the Kingdom - with the exception of Princess Zelda and Gerudo King, which can't be obtained with any of the currently released amiibos. As pointed out by Universo Zelda, the Tears of the Kingdom Link Amiibo - released alongside the game - has the amiibo ID 1048, which perfectly lines up with the datamined amiibo IDs 1049 (Zelda) and 1050 (Ganon).

Although all signs seem to be pointing towards two new Tears of the Kingdom-themed amiibos, we probably shouldn't get our hopes up too high just in case it doesn't end up being the case. That being said, it wouldn't be totally out of the question for Nintendo to release new amiibo figures months after the original set - much like it did with Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

This theory also fits with previous signs that a big Zelda amiibo restock is coming . At the time, it appeared that a French retailer was stocking up on Zelda-specific figures like Twilight Princess Wolf Link, pixel Link, and the Breath of the Wild Guardian, and that Nintendo was actively manufacturing more amiibo figures. All of this could mean nothing, but there's a non-trivial chance we could be getting some brand new Zelda amiibos very soon.