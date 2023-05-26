Over the years beloved Channel 4 game show Taskmaster has had some great contestants, from popular comedians such as James Acaster to actors like Nicola Coughlan. It's the invite everyone is hoping for as who wouldn't want to participate in the nonsense?

Well, as it turns out hosts Alex Horne and Greg Davies' top pick for a contestant is yet to say yes, despite the fact that the rest of us would jump at the opportunity. So then, who exactly is this mystery person? Speaking to GamesRadar+ on the BAFTA red carpet earlier this month, the duo revealed that it is none other than Prince William – yes, the future king – who in Horne's words "keeps turning [them] down".

Davies elaborated further, explaining: "Multiple requests have gone to the Palace... multiple. The weight of public pressure is such now that he will have no choice. It’s really not for me to say, but if he doesn’t do it he’s really fucked up."

Horne agrees, adding that he thinks Wills will "eventually do it", joking that he once got a reply from Kate Middleton which said "maybe" – so, that's not a hard no now is it?

The pair scoff at our suggestion that if they can't get Wills surely Harry will be more than happy to sign on – it turns out that they only want the next in line for the throne and well, who can blame them.

Season 15 of Taskmaster continues every Thursday on Channel 4.