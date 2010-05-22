TalkRadar 102 - Steers and Beers

Your Hosts

Regular old cowboys too boring for you? Maybe you'll like the Old West's stranger side





Far more than an update, Mario's latest again puts all other Wii titles to shame









Saddle up for a breathtaking Wild West romp as Rockstar deliver another classic



A genius game gets lost in the dark



Is this the sequel the Prince always deserved, or just another soulless movie cash-in?



Enroll in our cinematic crash course and prepare for an automotive apocalypse!











Be your fuse long or short, we’ve all snapped and gone apeshit from time to time during heated competition. What’s a sport, board, or card game that caused you to fly off the handle? Tell us and we may read your response live on TalkRadar!



CONTEST: WIN THIS SHIRT!

Would you like to be seen wearing this ultra-badass shirt entitled, Mighty Kong from our friends atSplitReason.com? Well, all you have to do is show us your worst gaming shirt right hereand you’re halfway to fashion glory!



Above: Click to see more pics!

Above: We spotted some familiar faces at San Francisco's Bay to Breakers



Above: What treasures are insidethis package from Rockstar? Watch to find out



Above: Every time we think of quitting this filthy, corruptbusiness of videogames, The Gods tossus something you can only see from GR HQ!

Above: FINALLY! This is the correct number for the TalkRadar hotline. Thanks batman5273



Above: Aw shucks, Aeshir dun customized this here font all by his own self!



Above: graboids predicts Tim Burton's next mindless "gothification" with100% accuracy



Above: hatebreeder's version looks pretty badass too



Above: And lastly, there's a friendly Photoshop contest going on in the forums involving a certain simian... but there's no way we can post them all here.Head hereto see for yourself!