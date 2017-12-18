Take aim at these exclusive new images of Alicia Vikander in the Tomb Raider movie

We may still be a little ways off from seeing how Alicia Vikander fares as Lara Croft in next year's Tomb Raider movie, but we can at least whet your appetite right now by showing you four new exclusive images from the set of the production, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine.

As if you needed any more confirmation that Tomb Raider is inspired by the 2013 video game of the same name, the snaps in question show Lara raiding tombs (obviously), drawing bows, and performing her particularly precarious brand of high-stakes acrobatics as she survives her coming-of-age origin story after crash landing on a mysterious island.

Don't believe me? See for yourself by checking out the exclusive images below.

Judging from all of these, it looks like Lara has found herself in a real spot of trouble... but that's all you're getting for now! The rebooted movie is set to release on March 16, 2018 and, if the first trailer is anything to go by, will focus on Lara's quest to solve the mystery of her missing father.

