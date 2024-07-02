You can already save loads on Skaventide, the new Warhammer Age of Sigmar set

A new era for Warhammer Age of Sigmar is upon us, and it's arrived in a horde of scrambling rats thanks to the Skaventide box set. While all those Skaven and Stormcast Eternal minis would cost a god-king's ransom any other day, deals are now crawling out of the woodwork.

Honestly, it's a bit of a surprise – Games Workshop rarely reduces anything in price. That's where third-party retailers come in. These stores have a habit of slashing prices on Age of Sigmar products (not to mention everything else Warhammer), and Skaventide is no exception. If you're based in the US, you can find it for $225.99 at Miniature Market instead of $265. Meanwhile UK readers are able to dive in for £128 at Wayland Games rather than £160.

Seeing as the box set has only just gone on pre-order, that kind of saving is well worth paying attention to. Particularly because it's such a good entry-point to the game – after all, Warhammer Age of Sigmar used to scare me, but Skaventide changed all that.

Because Skaventide is already selling out at that lower price in the UK (I saw it for £127.99 via Magic Madhouse earlier this week, but that's already evaporated), I'd suggest moving sharpish.

US deal

Skaventide | $265 $225.99 at Miniature Market

Save $39 - Miniature Market is becoming one of my go-to recommendations for Warhammer in the US, largely because it's amongst the few stores to have consistent discounts on new kit. I've certainly not seen this box for less before now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to get into Age of Sigmar

✅ You're keen to collect Stormcast or Skaven



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't interested in either faction

❌ You'd rather wait for the cheaper starter set



Price check

💲 Games Workshop | $265

UK deal

Skaventide | £160 £128 at Wayland Games

Save £32 - Wayland Games can always be relied upon for good discounts, but you'd best move fast. I've already seen other UK retailers like Magic Madhouse run out of stock, so an unprecedented good deal (I've only seen it a few pence less) isn't one to sleep on if you were tempted.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to start Age of Sigmar

✅ You hope to collect Stormcast or Skaven



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like either faction

❌ You'd rather get the cheaper starter set



Price check

💲 Games Workshop | £160

Should you buy Skaventide?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Whether you should grab the new Age of Sigmar edition's launch set will depend on a couple of factors, but my gut instinct is "hell yeah." If you're tempted to try AoS for the first time, or are hankering after either a Stormcast Eternals / Skaven army, it's a no-brainer. You're getting the full core rules here, a rulebook for the new, quicker Spearhead mode (my personal favorite), and two full Spearhead armies for both factions... along with bonus models for good measure. That's a comprehensive intro to Warhammer's fantasy skirmish game. Plus, I'd put money on the inevitable starter sets not including the full core rules, the Spearhead book, or those extra minis. If it's anything like 10th edition for Warhammer 40K, the biggest starter set will just have two Spearheads and massively trimmed down rulebooks.

I'd only suggest waiting if you're willing to chance a bigger price cut or aren't tremendously interested in either faction (if you just want one of them, I'd actually suggest splitting the box with a pal who's hunting down the army). I'd hesitate if you weren't committed yet and would rather get the cheaper starter sets when they come out later, too. But otherwise, I'd say this is your best route into - or update to an existing collection of - AoS. And at those prices, you can't go far wrong.

For more offers on the best board games, be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming Prime Day board game deals - we'll be bringing them to you as they happen!